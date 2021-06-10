Dua Lipa moved by Amber Heard’s ‘Gully’

British singer Dua Lipa is moved by the movie ‘Gully’ directed by her friend Nabil Elderkin and starring Amber Heard.

Dua Lipa took to Instagram where she shared a story of the movie’s trailer and wrote, “Incredibly moving and brilliant!”

‘Gully’ is a new Hollywood movie which stars Amber Heard which was released recently. Amber Heard took to Instagram to share some stills from the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

The movie is about the lives of three teens living in LA who suffered from bad childhoods. ‘Gully’ was released in selected theatres on June 4 and released on digital on June 8.