Dua Lipa slams NYT calling her, Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Dua Lipa slammed an advertisement in New York Times accusing her and supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid of anti-Semitism.

The headline for the ad read: “Meet the new Hamas influencer brigades.”

The British singer took to Twitter and Instagram to retaliate: “The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods… I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”