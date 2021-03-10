Shut your mouth and focus on cricket: PML-N’s Hina Butt lashes out at Hafeez

PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt a couple of days in the past lashed out at Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, after the latter praised PM Imran Khan on twitter.

PML-N politician Hina Pervaiz Butt told Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez to “shut up and focus on cricket” days ago after the versatile player took to social media to congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tensions have mounted between the government and opposition parties since Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the senatorial elections in Islamabad to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

In the days that followed, when the Prime Minister managed to secure a vote of confidence from Parliament, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter to like the Prime Minister.

کورونا ایس او پیز پر عمل نہ کرنے کی وجہ سے پوری دنیا میں پاکستان کی جگ ہنسائی ہوئی اور اب ایک ووٹ چور کو سپورٹ کر رہے ہو۔ بہتر ہے منہ بند کر کے کرکٹ کھیلیں اور سیاست پر تبصرہ مت کریں https://t.co/0ufTKjeKyl — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) March 7, 2021

