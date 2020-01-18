Mohammad Hafeez floats retirement plans post World T20

Mohammad Hafeez is the latest Pakistan cricketer who will (perhaps) attempt to go out on a high by winning the World T20 scheduled for October this year.

“That is my plan but let’s see how it goes,” said Hafeez.

“Playing for Pakistan is always an honour. I’m looking forward to, in my humble capacity, to add value to this team. As a sportsman, you have to deal with different scenarios that can take you in different directions. But I have always kept myself positive and have played all training matches with a positive attitude,” he added.

He also reminded everyone that he was the highest scorer in the past two T20 series, he was involved in.

Hafeez has been a key player in all formats for Pakistan since making his debut in 2003. In 55 Test matches, Hafeez has scored 3652 runs and taken 53 wickets while in 218 ODIs, he scored 6614 runs and taken 139 wickets. In T20 Internationals, Hafeez has scored 1908 runs and taken 54 wickets thus far. He has scored 10 centuries in Tests and 11 in ODIs.