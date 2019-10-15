According to the reports, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez lashes out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has slammed the national cricket board for the new model, which has looked for an overhaul of developmental cricket in the nation.

The 38-year-old criticised the board after a video of former Pakistan domestic cricketer Fazal Subhan driving a pick up van went viral on social media last week.

Subhan, speaking about his struggles, was posted on Twitter by a Pakistani journalist and drew widespread criticism from cricket fans, who questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the new model.

Hafeez, who shared the video on Twitter, wrote: “So sad Really, Like him & (sic) Many others are suffering, New system will look after 200 players but 1000s of cricketers & management staff are unemployed because of this new model.”

“I don’t know who will take the responsibility of this unemployment of cricket fraternity, for all the victims,” he added.

In the video, Subhan had said: “Yes, I drive this (pickup) for bhara (fare). This is seasonal work. Some days there is a lot of work, and sometimes there is nothing for 10 days.