PML-N member Hina Butt claims she graduated from LUMS with 3.98 GPA

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Pervaiz Butt has claimed that she graduated from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) with a GPA of 3.98.

People thought it was a strange thing to add in an argument

Hina was asked on the television show whether she became a member of the Punjab Assembly on a reserved seat the basis of her wealth and contacts. She said it was not right to “say such a thing about women who become lawmakers on reserved seats”.

The PML-N leader said she moved the highest number of resolutions in the assembly during the last tenure, 2013-18. Hina said saying “women are selected on the basis of their wealth or beauty” was akin to the character assassination of the lawmakers, who become MPs on the seats reserved for women.