New $35 million overseas investment in Islamabad

LONDON: British-Pakistani-owned firm “One Homes” has announced plans to bring a $35 million investment to Pakistan through a unique luxury serviced apartments in Islamabad called “Amaya Panoramas,” exclusively for overseas Pakistanis.

At a press conference here, One Homes’ Chief Commercial Officer, Aqib Hassan, announced the new investment project, highlighting that his firm has already brought over $400 million in investments to Pakistan in the last decade, primarily focusing on luxury housing and construction. Pakistan High Commission’s Trade Minister Shafique Ahmed also attended the event and welcomed the new investment plan for Pakistan.

Aqib Hassan was accompanied at the press conference by Bernardo Vasconcelos, a celebrated beautician and the founder of BCO London, one of the UK’s most prestigious salons, and Olga Varabyeu, a key figure at Varabyeu Partners, an international architecture and design company known for its innovative and comprehensive approach to projects.

Aqib stated, “We are very excited about the new $35 million project for investment in Pakistan. Amaya Panoramas will feature 5-star branded service apartments where luxury isn’t just lived; it’s felt, breathed, and experienced in its purest form. This project will be a gateway to a life where every moment is a celebration of the finer things. We will offer bespoke concierge and on-demand amenities to meet every need with unmatched precision and care. Every apartment will be an artful expression of luxury, comfort, and aesthetics, mirroring your unique taste.”

Aqib added that One Homes has strong roots in the UK, with a reach extending across Pakistan, Dubai, London, and Houston. “With a robust team of over 900 individuals, we don’t just construct buildings; we curate experiences, setting new benchmarks in Pakistan’s real estate landscape.”

Bernardo expressed his intention to collaborate with One Homes for the new development. “Amaya Panoramas aligns well with the lifestyle-related initiatives we pursue and achieve. Pakistan is going to be an exciting market for us.”

Olga Varabyeu expressed her excitement about visiting Pakistan to work on the project and create a design that’s environmentally friendly while meeting international architecture and design standards.

Aqib highlighted the pivotal role overseas Pakistanis have long played in the economic landscape of Pakistan, especially through their investments in real estate. He added, “Recognizing their significant contribution, we have tailored projects like Amaya Panoramas to specifically cater to the investment needs and preferences of the Pakistani diaspora. These projects are designed to offer a blend of luxurious living and secure investment opportunities, featuring dollar-linked rental returns and comprehensive management services. This approach not only provides a reliable income stream for overseas investors but also ensures they can enjoy the comforts of home when they visit, making it an attractive option for those looking to maintain strong ties to their heritage while capitalizing on Pakistan’s growing real estate market.”

One Homes is part of the one group founded by award winning serial entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah