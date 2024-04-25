Vying for the spot for Lahore’s best cheeseburgers

A few months ago, fastfood joint Melt opened its doors to the Lahori crowd in Phase 4, Defence.

With a launch that attracted the topmost journalists, bloggers, influencers, socialites and famous foodies with their vlogs in general, Melt gave out a vibe that it meant business (quite literally) when it came to preparing cheeseburgers, shakes and other fried appetisers per se.

A couple of days later, I was invited to try out their menu and provide feedback, suggestions and an honest opinion. So, here goes!

STRENGTHS — I like how the emphasis is just on their food and not on unnecessary fancy interiors and décor. Burger joints are meant for casual sitting and comfortable environments where there’s no dress code and heels clanking on the floors. It’s a double storeyed building in the commercial market of Phase 4, easily accessible and not hidden inside nooks, crannies and gullies.

The food indeed is really great and not just the burgers and the fries but the milkshakes and appetisers also. The food doesn’t reek of rancid oil and appears fresh and new. Their mushroom melt beef burger, mozzarella sticks, Cheetos poppers, fries and milkshakes are the best I’ve had from a fastfood joint in a really long time. The burger was so soft and juicy, I don’t even know how quickly it finished and just melted in between my hands and mouth. Their milkshakes come in a variety of flavours and believe me, every single flavour is a must-try. You have to wait a little for the shakes to arrive because they are prepared fresh and on the spot, but they are definitely worth the wait. Just writing about it all is making me salivate and I’m thinking of takeout right after work.

The staff is really sweet and accommodating. On the day that I went

to try out their menu with my friends, the restaurant’s premises were thronging with people. I noticed how Melt had mostly attracted youngsters from the age bracket of 15-25, the hip and young, so to speak and at the age of 35 myself, I felt like an old person sitting amongst all those youngsters. The point is, the restaurant has a cool, happy vibe to it and there are no blowdried hair aunties wearing Mac lipsticks, staring you up and down to judge you with their knives and forks.

WEAKNESSES — I am disappointed as now my doubt has turned into certainty that restaurants and salons only put their best foot forward when two types of people are to come over — a journalist, a renowned public figure or maybe the hygiene inspection team. I’m not kidding here. After my very fantastic experience at Melt that day, this time I ordered takeout a few days later. The same burger appeared overcooked, greasy and definitely not the same I had that day. The management at Melt are requested to take notice and mostly importantly realise that the Lahori market is now saturated with restaurants offering top of the line beef cheeseburgers and any dip in the quality can result in a loss of clientele and considering how brutal the Lahori food market is, an eventual closure altogether can be on the cards.

The home delivery service needs to be improved. One keeps calling the restaurant and no one answers. You are lucky if you get connected a third time.

Of course, all of the above is my opinion and not aiming to coax anyone to feel exactly the way I do. I urge all of you to go and try out the place and not forget to try out all the items I mentioned. One of my friends ordered a freakishly large chicken cheese burger that had a layer of mozzarella sticks stuffed inside and boy, did that look amazing! I think I’m going to try that one out next. In fact, let me beat you to it.