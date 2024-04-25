Ex secretary denies

Ex Secretary Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sajjad Aziz has strongly rebutted allegations of corruption leveled against him and blamed President, Faud Ishaq of character assassination to conceal his personal irregularities and shortcomings.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday in response to a press conference addressed by President SCCI, Faud Ishaq to unearth financial misappropriation in trade body of Peshawar, Sajjad Aziz said all the allegations levelled against him are baseless and aimed at covering up the anomalies and negligence on the part of president himself.