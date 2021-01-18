Private university student found dead at hostel in Lahore

A student of a private university in Johar Town Lahore committed suicide on Sunday. The girl was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan in her room at the private hostel she was staying at.

Police collected forensic evidence from her room, but the victim’s motive behind this act is not known yet.

However, it is being speculated that she was severely stressed with burden of studies.

Earlier in 2018, another girl who reportedly studied at the same department at University of Management and Technology (UMT) had committed suicide.













