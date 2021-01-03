Kh Asif failed to prove legitimate source of income: Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday said leader Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif has failed to prove his legitimate source of income and satisfy the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to media flanked by SAPM (Special Assistant to Prime Minister) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar regarding the arrest of Khawaja Asif, he said the theme of looting by Khawaja Asif was same as already adopted by Ishaq Dar and Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the assets of former federal minister Khawaja Asif multiplied in various cities of the country, especially during his stint as minister in PML-N’s tenure. In 1993, Khawaja had only Rs 5.1 million assets that too were in the shape of his inherited house. The declared assets of Khawaja Asif touched Rs 118 million mark in the 2013, but on query he failed to explain any legitimate reason of the increase in assets.

“Khawaja Asif had been receiving 2.2 million rupees per month salary from a Dubai firm during his stint a minister in Pakistan from 2013-18. He claimed receiving a sum of Rs 140 million in five years as salary in cash. Khawaja Asif was perhaps world’s only employee who received millions in cash as salary.”

“Later, Khawaja transferred that amount from his Dubai account to Pakistan through Telegraphic Transfer (TT), which was not a legitimate source.”

Furthermore, Akbar said the salary payment to Khawaja Asif was stopped with the completion of the five years term of (PML-N) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.