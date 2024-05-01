IIUI marks Labor Day: Panel discussion on right to education vs. Child Labor held

Department of Teacher Education in collaboration with Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) organized a panel discussion to mark the Labor day in which panelists and participants discussed the critical themes surrounding the rights of children to education and the urgent need to address the issue of child labor.

Dr. Shamsa Aziz, Chairperson Department of Teacher Education briefed about the main idea behind arranging the panel discussion. The Panelists included Dr. Tabassum Naz Director Schools Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad, Ms. Nazneen Zehra Deputy Director (Planning) Basic Education Community Schools, Islamabad, Ms. Shumaila Aslam Principal Ghori Career School, Islamabad, Ms. Tabassum Shairwani Khan PhD Education Scholar, IIUI and Ms. Sana Naseer BECS School. The panel was moderated by Dr. Fouzia Ajmal.

Under the theme “Empowering Futures: Right to Education vs. Child Labour,” the discussion encompassed a wide range of topics, each shedding light on different dimensions of the issue.

The panel unanimously agreed on the significance of education as a fundamental right for every child. They emphasized that access to education not only empowers individuals but also plays a vital role in shaping a prosperous society.

Addressing the underlying socio-economic factors contributing to child labor was another focal point of the discussion, the panelists stressed the need for holistic approaches that tackle poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunities, which often force children into labor.

Panelists highlighted the pivotal role of teachers in eradicating child labor and promoting education. They emphasized the role of educators in creating inclusive and supportive learning environments that encourage children to stay in school and pursue their dreams.

The main takeaways of the discourse included community involvement as a crucial factor in combating child labor.

The panelists highlighted the importance of community partnerships and grassroots initiatives in identifying at-risk children and providing them with educational opportunities.

According to the organizing departments, the panel discussion served as a platform for stakeholders from academia, government, and civil society to exchange ideas, share best practices, and chart a course of action towards ensuring every child’s right to education.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, Dean of the Faculty of Education, IIUI, commended the efforts of the Department of Teacher Education, Dr. Fouzia Ajmal, Focal Person of the activity and students’ organizers (and reiterated the university’s commitment for promoting education as a tool for social transformation. The event concluded with a renewed sense of urgency and determination to address the complex challenges of child labor and educational inequality.

The participants expressed their commitment to working collaboratively towards building a future where every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

This event was held in auditorium Fatima tuz Zahra block (Female Campus) IIUI which was attended by female students and faculty members of the department.