11,800 suspects arrested for power theft

In a crackdown initiated by police against electricity thieves, more than 12,000 cases of electricity theft have been registered this year, resulting in the arrest of over 11,800 suspects.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that in Iqbal Town Division, 1,720 suspects were apprehended, in Saddar Division 2,149, in Cantt Division 3,480, in Model Town Division 1,782, in City Division 2,020, and in Civil Lines Division 705 suspects were arrested.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana affirmed that an uncompromising crackdown against electricity thieves was underway in the provincial capital. He emphasized that relevant authorities were being fully supported to curb electricity theft. The CCPO stated that individuals involved in electricity theft did not deserve any leniency as they were causing financial losses to the national exchequer.