BISE Nawabshah SSC examination to start from today

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Shaheed Benazirabad Examinations Supervisor Abdul Jabbar Arain has announced that the annual examinations of classes 9th and 10th on behalf of the education board would start on 2nd May.

For the appointment of invigilators and staff at the centers, other necessary arrangements including prevention of duplication have been completed.

The declaration further states that a total of 157 examination centers have been established in the division to take the examinations of the 9th and 20th standards. 21 vigilance teams have also been formed. The announcement further states that during the exams, 97,000 candidates of classes 9 and 10 will appear in the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In this regard, the candidates have been advised to reach the examination centers on time and bring the original admit slip and admit card along with them, otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in the examination. The statement further informed that Section 144 has been enforced in all examination centers to prevent cheating and avoid any untoward incident during the examinations.