Labor day observed to pay homage to sacrifices of Chicago workers

Like other parts of the globe, labor day was observed across the country to pay homage to the sacrifices of 1886 Chicago workers who sacrificed their lives demanding eight hours duty a day.

People gathered at roads and streets to renew their pledge sending a message to employers to provide proper wages and healthy environment under this year’s theme of “ensuring laborers’ safety and health at work place.”

On the occasion of International Labor Day, Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati Wednesday highlighted the pivotal role of labor in the national economy. Recognizing the significance of Labor Day, Swati underscored the service rendered by the working class towards national progress and prosperity.

In his statement, Babar Saleem Sawati emphasized the divine recognition of labor, stating that Allah Almighty has designated labor as his friend, and urged for timely compensation for their efforts. Swati reiterated the indispensable contribution of laborers and workers, irrespective of their educational background or skill level, in the development of any country and society.

He commended the past efforts of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards the welfare and prosperity of laborers, assuring that such initiatives will persist in the current administration. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday emphasized the importance of honoring the dignity and rights of the hardworking class for societal progress and prosperity.

In a message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he highlighted the pivotal role of the labour force in national development and emphasized the need to ensure their well-being and rights protection.

The Chief Minister underscored that the prosperity and protection of workers are integral to any state’s priorities, as they are the backbone of national advancement.

He stressed the importance of providing dignified employment opportunities for workers by integrating industrial training institutions and industries, further stating that the current provincial government recognizes the pivotal role of the labor class in the country’s progress.

He said that the day calls for a renewed commitment from all sectors of society to address the welfare and issues facing workers, ensuring their active participation in decision-making processes.

It is essential for all stakeholders to collectively work towards the betterment of the labor force and address their concerns effectively. He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government pledges to protect the rights of workers, give them their due place, and take pragmatic steps to resolve their issues effectively.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the provincial government was working hard for the economic stability of the labourers and also ensuring the provision of education and health facilities to their children.

Greeting the workers in his message on the occasion of 1st May Day, the Chief Minister said that the workers are the wheels of the country’s economy.

Shah said that our workers have played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

The CM said that the provincial government was planning to launch a program for the uplift of the industrial as well as agricultural labourers, farmers and women workers.

He said that the People’s Party government was registering all the workers and including them in the social security program.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that labourers play a pivotal role in the country’s economic development, providing them legitimate rights was government’s top priority. In his message on the occasion of Labour Day, Sindh Governor said that the labourers put their blood and sweat to keep the wheel of the economy moving.

He said there were efforts of the workers behind the economic development of developed countries. To achieve the development and prosperity of the country, ideal relations between employer and employee are essential, the Governor added.

The governor said the government was trying to ensure all possible efforts in that regard.

He said that on Labor Day, we should resolve that the workers get their rightful place at every level.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engr Amir Muqam has said that laborers deserved special attention not only from the government but also from all the concerned sections of the society.

In his message on International Labor Day, the Federal Minister said that it was imperative to take steps to protect workers’ rights by strictly enforcing labor laws.

Engr Amir Muqam paid rich tributes to the working class for their important role in the country’s development and assured that the federal government would take all possible measures for their welfare.

He said that the labor force is the backbone of our country’s economy.

Engr Amir Muqam said that a stronger and more prosperous laborer class would result in a developed and prosperous nation.

He said that International Labor Day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgment of their contribution towards economic development.

Punjab Governor M Balighur Rahman emphasized the indispensable role of laborers in propelling Pakistan’s economic growth and fortifying its stability.

On the Labour Day, he issued a message acknowledging the significance of the day which is commemorated worldwide, including in Pakistan.

He extended his gratitude to all diligent workers, encompassing those engaged in factories, mills, fields, and construction sites, who sustain their livelihood through the honest means.

Highlighting the importance of labour rights and workplace safety, the governor urged industries to prioritize the well-being of their workers. He emphasized the necessity of ensuring that laborers are accorded their rightful rights and that stringent safety protocols are enforced across all workplaces.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the government is taking effective measures for the welfare of labourers and would ensure all basic facilities to the productive segment of society.

In a message on the occasion of Labour Day, he said that workers are playing a key role in the development of the society and country.

The Chief Minister said it was very important to provide technical education to the working class to get good employment opportunities in the global labour market as the demand for manpower equipped with technical skills is very high in the world.

He said the government has determined to provide the best educational facility to the children of labourers and the students from the downtrodden section of the society would be awarded scholarships every year.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the government has already announced to enrol 400 children of labourers from Balochistan in the best higher educational institution across the country in the first phase of the programme.

In the next phase, around 1000 children of workers would be provided quality education on a scholarship basis in the best institutions across the country.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti would not allow the exploitation of workers and ensure all facilities to marginalized communities and bring to justice those who exploit workers.

Sarfraz Bugti said the government has awarded the status of labourers of fishermen of Gwadar to benefit them at every stage.

Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly representing PML-N, Amina Sardar, has highlighted the disconnect between the elite and the hardships faced by impoverished laborours, particularly regarding the understanding of inflation.

Despite the annual celebration of International Labour Day on May 1st, Sardar emphasized that the condition of laborers remains largely unchanged.

She expressed these sentiments in a press statement issued on the occasion of International Labor Day.

Sardar paid homage to the labourers of Chicago, whose relentless struggles and sacrifices have ensured that workers’ sacrifices are recognized at least one day a year in modern times.

She pointed out that the elite in the country is unaware of the challenges faced by labourers. Furthermore, Sardar lauded the federal government’s four-year educational emergency plan, aimed at improving the educational prospects of millions of children from underprivileged schools.