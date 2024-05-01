Bella talks self-acceptance after taking a step back from modelling

Bella Hadid opened up about taking a step back from modelling and finding authenticity in her new life amid romance with Adan Banuelos.

The supermodel talked about starting fresh as she focuses on prioritising her joy and happiness almost 10 years after she stepped into the world of modelling.

Speaking with Allure, Gigi Hadid’s sister said, “After 10 years of modelling, I realised I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me.”

Bella revealed she recently moved to Texas with her partner and friends while dubbing this new era as the “best time” of her life as she does not feel the need to do much to go out. “For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself,” she said.

“And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before. Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days.”

Back in August, the supermodel got candid about her struggle with Lyme disease while assuring her followers that their struggles would soon disappear.

She said, “The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up.” “I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever.”