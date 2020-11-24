Gold Pakistan drops Rs2350 per tola

Today Gold rate in Pakistan, 24 November 2020; being sold for Rs 94,736 per 10 grams(24K) at the closing of trading; and the price of Gold is Rs 110,500 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the cities at the Daily Times.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Pakistan Rate For 24 November 2020

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110500 Rs. 101291 Rs. 96011 Rs. 81875 per 10 Gram Rs. 94736 Rs. 86841 Rs. 82872 Rs. 70375 per Gram Gold Rs. 9473 Rs. 8684 Rs. 8287 Rs. 7037

Key Factors that Drive the Gold Price

Overall global demand for gold derives, gold rates in Pakistan. The jewelry-making industry uses gold on a very large-scale. In Asian communities, gold is considered as wealth and does transfer from one generation to the second generation. The gold prices are increased if the global demand is increased. When interest rates are low; the gold rates go high because of the low opportunity cost involved with precious metals like gold. At the time of high inflation rates, creditors start losing money so they are more inclined to buy or hold more gold. The fluctuation in the USD also drives the gold price and is directly linked if USD goes up, the gold price also see hikes.