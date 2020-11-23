Dollar to PKR (23 Nov 2020): The buying rate of the US Dollar remained at Rs160.4; and its selling rate remained unchanged at Rs161.2 in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, 23 Nov 2020; as the currency market remained closed today.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Dollar to PKR and other currencies 23 Nov 2020

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 116 118 Canadian Dollar 121 123 China Yuan 24.45 24.6 Euro 188.5 192 Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58 Saudi Riyal 43 43.5 UAE Dirham 43.5 44 UK Pound Sterling 212.5 215.5 US Dollar 160.4 161.2

Note: US Dollar to PKR or other currencies to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates; which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan

Disclaimer:

Daily Times is neither an exchange company nor is affiliated with any currency exchange dealer. Moreover, we don’t offer any type of trading or currency transfer facility. Daily Times maintains accuracy by timely updating Interbank rates as per the Pakistan market; received from various authentic sources. However, these are only indicative of inter-bank exchange rates. Lastly, the Daily Times is not responsible or liable whatsoever with respect to any transactions made on the basis of the above Inter Bank rates.