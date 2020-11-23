Latest Gold Rate For Nov 23, 2020 In Pakistan

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 23 Nov 2020 are being sold for Rs 96,700 per 10 grams(24K), and the price of Gold is Rs 112,800 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Karachi Rs 96,700 Rs 112,800 Rs 88,641 Lahore Rs 96,700 Rs 112,800 Rs 88,641 Islamabad Rs 96,700 Rs 112,800 Rs 88,641 Rawalpindi Rs 96,700 Rs 112,800 Rs 88,641 Peshawar Rs 96,700 Rs 112,800 Rs 88,641 Quetta Rs 96,700 Rs 112,800 Rs 88,641 Sialkot Rs 96,700 Rs 112,800 Rs 88,641

Key Factors that Drive the Gold Price

The gold rates in Pakistan are also derived from the overall global demand for gold. Gold is used at very large-scaled in the jewelry making industry. In Asian communities, gold is considered as wealth and does transfer from one generation to the second generation. The gold prices are increased if the global demand is increased. It is observed that when the interest rates are low, the gold rates go high because of the low opportunity cost involved with precious metals like gold. At the time of high inflation rates, creditors start losing money so they are more inclined to buy or hold more gold. The fluctuation in the USD also drives the gold price and is directly linked if USD goes up, the gold price also see hikes.