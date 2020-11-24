Latest Gold Rate For Nov 24, 2020 In Pakistan

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 24 Nov 2020 are being sold for Rs 95,100 per 10 grams(24K), and the price of Gold is Rs 110,900 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110900 Rs. 101658 Rs. 97038 Rs. 83175 per 10 Gram Rs. 95100 Rs. 87174 Rs. 83213 Rs. 71325 per Gram Gold Rs. 9510 Rs. 8717 Rs. 8321 Rs. 7133 per Ounce Rs. 269600 Rs. 247132 Rs. 235900 Rs. 202200

Key Factors that Drive the Gold Price

The gold rates in Pakistan are also derived from the overall global demand for gold. Gold is used at very large-scaled in the jewelry making industry. In Asian communities, gold is considered as wealth and does transfer from one generation to the second generation. The gold prices are increased if the global demand is increased. It is observed that when the interest rates are low, the gold rates go high because of the low opportunity cost involved with precious metals like gold. At the time of high inflation rates, creditors start losing money so they are more inclined to buy or hold more gold. The fluctuation in the USD also drives the gold price and is directly linked if USD goes up, the gold price also see hikes.