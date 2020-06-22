17 years old accidentally killed himself while making TikTok in Karachi

KARACHI: A teenager accidentally shot and killed himself while filming a video for popular video-sharing platform TikTok in Sikandarabad on Sunday.

The deceased, who was 17 years old, was reportedly filming himself while holding his father’s pistol to his temple when he accidentally pulled the trigger, killing himself.

“The pistol he used had bullets in its chamber,” a police officer said, adding that it was a licensed weapon and belonged to the deceased’s father. The family had recently arrived in the city from Punjab.

“Tanveer had gone to his room to change clothes,” the TV channel quoted his uncle as saying. “After half an hour, his younger brother came back running and told his parents that Tanveer was unconscious.”

It’s not just about TikTok, Neither is this the first incident which involved the mishandling of a weapon while shooting a TikTok video. Only recently a teenager from Sialkot lost his life in a similar way. Incidents like this bring up the need for gun regulation in Pakistan so that they’re not as easily accessible to children.

His body was shifted to a nearby medical facility for medico-legal formalities, the police said. They said the police have launched an investigation into the matter. Last year in Dec, a teenager was accidentally shot dead while filming a video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan area.