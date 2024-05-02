We may have seen public displays of the judiciary split down the middle before but the stakes have never been this high. As the honourable higher judiciary finds itself standing at a crossroads, there’s no telling what the pandora’s box will reveal next. A month after a letter from six Islamabad judges addressed to the Supreme Judicial Council opened a can of coercion worms, pointing to the menace of “engineer(ed) judicial outcomes in politically consequential matters,” more and more courts are becoming a part of the debate. As some of his brothers-in-robes become more vocal, posing challenging questions, the Chief Justice of Pakistan appears to be trudging through a quandary, indeed; reluctant to delve deeper into the matter. This tug-of-war between maintaining secrecy and advocating for transparency has polarized the judiciary, creating a dilemma of cover-up versus open-up.

There’s no denying how the recent accusations of interference gaining grounds in high courts across the country have thrown the entire bench into chaos. The judges are not only confirming the prevalence of external pressures but also seeking help on how to address explicit threats with potential consequences. Of course, the actualities of a few scenarios cannot be used to splash muddy water in all directions. If today, these judges can find the courage to navigate a terrain where speaking out is not just a matter of discomfort but a question of safeguarding their integrity against looming threats, a similar conscience call could have been made in the past. The prevailing situation adds richness to an oft-quoted analogy, “If you are not happy in Pakistan, leave Pakistan.” The ethical dilemma must be profound – whether to acquiesce to the flawed system or to raise their voices against it. But the fact that many among them have gladly played along, using the honourable position to bag as many privileges and connections as possible. Now the fact that the entire machinery has decided to blackmail the whistleblower judge by leaking his details and branding him with a target on his back considerably thickens the plot. Only in Pakistan would anyone daring to oppose the status quo would be turned into a national hero by subjecting him to a greater ordeal.

To safeguard the fundamental principles of transparency, accountability, and moral courage that are considered imperative for upholding the sanctity of justice, the blindfolded Lady Justice needs to be resurrected from some dusty corner and her all-encompassing attention to detail given a free hand.

Addressing the internal divide and fostering a culture of openness and ethical conduct are paramount to reinstating trust in the judiciary. It is high time that they come together to work towards a more transparent and accountable judicial system. *