Iran sends message to Putin amid growing nuclear tensions with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow on Thursday to deliver an important message from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to President Vladimir Putin. This meeting comes during heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. The visit was reported by Iranian state media and follows threats from US President Donald Trump regarding potential military action and sanctions against Iran.

Last weekend, the US and Iran held talks in Oman, which both parties deemed positive and constructive. As a second round of discussions approaches this weekend in Rome, Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s right to enrich uranium is non-negotiable. This assertion highlights the ongoing debate regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Western countries are increasingly concerned that Iran is refining uranium to levels that might be suitable for nuclear weapons. Iran has consistently denied any interest in developing nuclear weapons, insisting that its nuclear program is intended for civilian energy purposes.

Meanwhile, Russia has warned that any military strike on Iran would be illegal. On Tuesday, the Kremlin declined to comment when asked if it would take control of Iran’s enriched uranium stocks in a potential future nuclear deal with the US. This diplomatic tension continues to unfold as negotiations progress between the involved nations.