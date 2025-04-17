Hailstorm alert issued for Islamabad amid climate concerns

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warn potential hailstorm in Islamabad following a powerful storm that recently caused widespread damage. On Wednesday, heavy rain and large hailstones shattered car windows and partially damaged the Faisal Mosque. Reports indicate that hailstones covered streets and parks, leading to significant disruption in the capital.

Meteorologists explain that such extreme weather events could become more frequent. They link the sudden hailstorms to shifting seasonal patterns, which are being worsened by climate change. This alarming trend raises concerns about the region’s future weather conditions.

Senator Sherry Rehman, who chairs the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, highlighted the rising frequency of climate-related disruptions in Asia. She referenced a recent severe weather alert in China, emphasizing the growing intensity of extreme weather across the region.

In her LinkedIn statement, Rehman criticized Pakistan’s inadequate response to climate change. She pointed out the drying dams, withering crops, and stressed the urgency for a solid national strategy. While farmers receive basic weather updates, they often lack proper tools and training to adapt to this climate crisis.