11-member polio team mugged and tortured near Shikarpur

A polio team was detained by three armed motorcyclists next to Yaqoob diversion at Zarkhail Link Road, and deprived of mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

The eleven team members were on their way to Jangi Khan Brohi village from Shikarpur in a van to administer polio drops to the children when armed men stopped, tortured and deprived them of 11 mobile phones, CNICs, jackets, cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

Lady health worker Gulshan Bhatti passed out following the attack. After the attack, polio teams held a protest demonstration and announce to boycott polio duty, in the vicinity of New Faujdari Police Station.

Following the incident, Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Police Chief Shikarpur, Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo, the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Kamran Zarkoon, the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dr Shabir Ahmed Shaikh, the District Health Officer Shikarpur, rushed on the spot and collected information and ensured the polio workers that culprits would be arrested without further ado, on the assurance of high-ups polio workers of district Shikarpur resumed their work.

Dr Javeed Soomro, Ms Gulshan Bhatti, Ms Afshan Soomro, Sadam Brohi, Muhammad Ibrahim, Babl Jhullan and others, whose names could not be ascertained, were traveling on government’s vehicle to administer the polio drops when such incident took place while fainted LHW Ms Gulshan Bhatti was moved to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medical treatment where her condition was said to be out of danger.

Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan told the media men that assailants must be arrested and said that attack on government vehicle would not be tolerated and justice would be served.