Indian Defence Minister forcefully converts the Rafale Jet to Hinduism

Indian Defence Minister forcibly converts the French Rafale fighter Jet from Christianity to Hinduism.

After a 15-year procurement process, India got its first Rafale jet at a ceremony in France but it got subjected to troll all over the Internet after India performed lemons and coconut breaking ritual to protect the fighter aircraft.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed a puja of a Rafale jet by placing lemons under its wheels and coconut on the top, the pictures of which are now doing rounds on social media.

#RafalePujaPolitics took over the Twitter in no time as it attracted a lot of troll from the netizens.

Another Twitterati expressed that India being the secular country is performing only Hindu rituals.