Indian Defence Minister forcefully converts the Rafale Jet to Hinduism

Indian Defence Minister forcibly converts the French Rafale fighter Jet from Christianity to Hinduism.After a 15-year procurement process, India got its first Rafale jet at a ceremony in France but it got subjected to troll all over the Internet after India performed lemons and coconut breaking ritual to protect the fighter aircraft. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed a puja of a Rafale jet by placing lemons under its wheels and coconut on the top, the pictures of which are now doing rounds on social media. #RafalePujaPolitics took over the Twitter in no time as it attracted a lot of troll from the netizens.Finally Rafael is ready 😆#RafalePujaPolitics pic.twitter.com/sANcVNCV1E— Indian Electronic Army 🚀 (@7rick37) October 9, 2019Another Twitterati expressed that India being the secular country is performing only Hindu rituals. People who says it’s our tradition, religious practice.. etc….I would say India is a country where Muslim, Christian, Jain, Sikh, Hindu & many more people paying their Tax to raise the Country.Why Central Government Follows only the Hindu Practices ?#RafalePujaPolitics pic.twitter.com/cmc6GlF3pQ— Sneha Lata Singh 🔥 (@penguin12697) October 9, 2019Hamara Bajaj moment on French soil. Taking delivery of French-made fighter jets equipped with cutting edge technology and still using nimboos to ward off evil spirits and coconuts to make it holy. Thank god we are alive to see such interesting things. #Rafale pic.twitter.com/qNlvJSFzWZ— Manimugdha Sharma (@quizzicalguy) October 8, 2019*Next Budget* :Nirmala Sitharaman: Rafale Jet, 1600 Crore + 20 Rs extra.Speaker : 20 Rs??N.S : Nimbu Mirchi ka.— St. Sinner (@retheeshraj10) October 9, 2019Indian govt buys Rafale to protect the country…. Then they buy Nimbu(lemon) to protect Rafale..😂😂 #RunawayAirForce_IAF pic.twitter.com/gtqG64Lgtu— Imran Khan (@Imrankhan_IK2) October 8, 2019Don’t expect anything from these two nimbu’s can’t protect rafale from Pakistan airforce We will squeeze nimbu & surprise India again with fantastic Lemon juice#RafalePujaPolitics#ThankYouDGISPR pic.twitter.com/peBW0eGZbf— Saeed Sindhi🇵🇰 (@rehmman_saeed) October 9, 2019Notably, India signed a 36-jet deal with France in September 2016 and it cost the Indian government INR 59,000 crore.