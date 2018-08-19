Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets hopes Real Madrid ‘suffer’ after letting Ronaldo go

Barcelona vice-captain Sergio Busquets said he hopes that Real Madrid would miss Cristiano Ronaldo up-front and eventually ‘suffer’.

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus last month from Madrid, made his official debut in the club’s thrilling 2-3 win over Chievo Verona. The Portuguese himself could not make a mark.

Talking about his departure, Busquets said he hopes Madrid would miss him. “I hope they miss him and notice the lack of goals. But I know his coach and he will make Madrid more of a team.”

He also lauded team-mate and Barca skipper Lionel Messi saying that playing alongside Messi makes everything easy because the Argentine ‘unbalances’ the opponents.

Busquets added that Barca’s game goes through Messi, but is not overly dependent on him. “It’s being smart and taking advantage of the best player in the world,” he said.

Barca began their season by thrashing Deportivo Alaves 3-0 at Camp Nou.