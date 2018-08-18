Ronaldo fails to impress in debut as Juventus escape defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make his presence felt in his debut in Italy as Juventus scored a late winner to defeat Chievo Verona 2-3.

Juventus scored an early goal via a 3rd minute goal from midfielder Sami Khedira, but were later stunned by a 38-minute goal from Chievo’s 23-year-old Mariusz Stepinski.

Both team ended the half-time with 1 goal each, but 11 minutes into the second half, the hosts went in front courtesy Emanuele Giacherrini who turned the ball in from the spot.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo does not guarantee success

Juve’s Leonardo Bonucci struck a firing header via a well-placed corner to make things square once again. It was later given as an own goal.

From there on, it was all Juventus as the team dominated the possession, finally getting the much-needed breakthrough via Federico Bernardeschi.

Ronaldo, himself, could not live up to the expectations, but it is still early days for Ronaldo in Italy, and as much of a footballing hulk he is, he would need time to settle in before he starts to dominate the Italian football.