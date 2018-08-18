Messi’s trick-shot in training goes viral

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi’s trick shot in training is making rounds on social media as football lovers celebrate the little Argentine’s genius.

In a viral video, Messi can be seen striking a ball from quite a distance. As Messi walks away from the camera after shooting, the ball keeps on rolling to the other end of the pitch and eventually passes through the legs of a ground staffer, who is visibly unaware of the situation and just like all of us, messi-merised.

Lionel Messi's impressive use of the Magnus effect to play a trick shot during training [source: https://t.co/BacxIAFZyV] pic.twitter.com/91RZ4ZLVgd — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 18, 2018

The little Argentine is known for such talent and skills. Although some users believe that the footage is doctored, but then again, Messi has produced moments throughout his career that are hard to believe.

The Barcelona captain will lead his team against Real Valladolid later tonight as the Blaugranes look to defend their league title.