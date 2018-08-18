ECP announces by-elections on Oct 14

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced to hold by-election on vacant national and provincial assembly seats across the country on October 14.

By-elections will be held on 11 National Assembly (NA) and 19 provincial assembly seats.

According to the schedule issued by the top poll body, returning officers of constituencies concerned will publish public notices in this regard on August 27.

Nomination papers for by-elections can be submitted from August 28 to 30. An initial list of the candidates will be published on August 31.

Review of the nomination papers filed with the ECP will be conducted until September 4.

Another list of candidates will be published on September 14 following the review. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till September 15.

The final list of the candidates along with their respective electoral symbols will be released on September 16.

On Thursday, the ECP had announced the presidential elections would take place on September 4. Voting for the presidential election will be held in the NA and the four provincial assemblies from 10am to 4pm.

Published in Daily Times, August 18th 2018.