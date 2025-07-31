Meta doubles down with $72B AI investment in 2025

Meta has announced plans to invest between $66 billion and $72 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure during 2025, nearly doubling its spending from the previous year. The funds will primarily go towards building new data centres and acquiring advanced servers to support the company’s growing AI operations and services.

The social media giant revealed in its Q2 earnings report that it expects capital expenditures to rise by $30 billion from 2024. Moreover, a similar increase is forecasted for 2026 as Meta pushes ahead with long-term AI and business expansion plans. This bold move is aimed at strengthening its position in the AI race.

Today Mark shared Meta’s vision for the future of personal superintelligence for everyone.

Read his full letter here: https://t.co/2p68g36KMj pic.twitter.com/Hpzf77jAiG — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) July 30, 2025

According to Chief Financial Officer Susan Li, developing cutting-edge AI infrastructure is essential for building advanced AI models and enhancing user experience. She added that while Meta will finance most projects on its own, it is also considering partnerships with financial institutions to co-develop large-scale data facilities.

Meta introduced two major AI clusters—Prometheus in Ohio, which could reach 1 gigawatt of computing power by 2026, and Hyperion in Louisiana, expected to expand to 5 gigawatts. However, these ambitious projects have drawn environmental criticism, especially after one Georgia facility was linked to local water shortages.

At the same time, Meta is investing aggressively in talent. The company is hiring top-tier AI experts for its newly launched Superintelligence Labs. CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Meta aims to create “personal superintelligence” by embedding AI into devices like smart glasses and VR headsets.

Despite a $4.5 billion loss in its Reality Labs division, Meta’s Q2 revenue hit $47.5 billion, driven by AI-powered tools like ad translations and video generation. The positive earnings pushed its stock up 10% in after-hours trading, and the company now expects Q3 revenue between $47.5 billion and $50.5 billion.