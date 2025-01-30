Gwadar has yet to reach its full potential: report

Despite many socio-economic advances, Gwadar has yet to reach its full potential, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

Gwadar was once an old fishing town and the largest slum in the region, plagued by abysmal infrastructure, limited opportunities for trade and business, and persistent socio-economic challenges.

After decades of hardship, Gwadar is now steadily modernizing under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The city’s resilience has brought its transformation into the spotlight. With China-aided projects like the internationally recognized Gwadar Port, South and North Free Zones, Eastbay Expressway, Pak-China Vocational and Technical Institute, Pak-China Friendship Hospital, a 1.2 MGD desalination plant, and the New Gwadar International Airport, Gwadar is experiencing rapid growth.

These developments have improved economic dynamics, created jobs, enhanced skills, and raised the quality of life for locals.

Additionally, projects such as the Gwadar Central Business District, Industrial Estate, Export Processing Zone, and Ecological Corridor, outlined in the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan (2025-2035), aim to accelerate inclusive growth.

The city’s skyline is changing with new markets, housing schemes, shopping centers, hospitals, sports stadiums, parks, educational institutions, and recreational areas. Modern roads, eateries along the coastal belt, and bustling commercial streets like Marine Drive, Syed Hashmir Road, and Ustad Abdul Majeed Road are transforming Gwadar into a vibrant city.

Two- and three-story commercial buildings painted in vivid colors now dominate these areas, reflecting the city’s rising prosperity. The presence of banks with ATM facilities further highlights the growth in business activity.

Transportation services have also expanded significantly. Bus services between Gwadar and Quetta, once non-existent, are now offered by multiple companies, including Almumtaz, Aldawood, Almaqbool, and Javed Transport. Trips between Gwadar and Karachi have also increased, offering more options for travelers.

The city’s main market, Jannat Bazar, is often packed with shoppers, particularly women purchasing traditional embroidered clothing. New hotels, such as Royal Hotel and Sadaf Hotel, are springing up to meet demand.

Gwadar’s sports landscape is also evolving. The cricket stadium on Gwadar Port Road has drawn widespread attention, while new football stadiums, including the Baba-e-Bizenjo Football Stadium, are under development.

A state-of-the-art mini-football facility with FIFA-certified turf was recently installed in collaboration with the Balochistan government. For many locals, football remains a beloved pastime, with fishermen often playing barefoot on the beaches after returning from work.

Recreational spaces such as GDA Central Park, GDA Sunset Park, and New Town Family Park add to the city’s appeal, offering locals and visitors places to unwind.

The construction boom has led to a surge in demand for building materials. Local shops now supply everything from cement and bricks to steel and masonry tools, saving residents the cost and time of sourcing these materials from Karachi. “This activity has greatly benefited us by reducing construction costs and timelines,” said Shahid Baloch, a homeowner in the Old Town area.

Since 2013, the city has seen significant socio-economic improvements. Thousands of jobs have been created through industrialization, particularly in the Gwadar Free Zone, while infrastructure projects continue to enhance daily life. Social welfare programs, such as the Gwadar Women’s Development Centre, focus on skills training, women’s empowerment, and poverty alleviation.

Additionally, China has installed over 7,000 solar panels in Gwadar to provide efficient electricity to local communities.

In education, the China-Pakistan Girls High School in Faqeer Colony has made notable strides, while initiatives like the Women’s Garments Factory and goat farming in the Free Zone offer sustainable livelihoods.

To improve governance, laptops and motorcycles have been provided to Gwadar Police, increasing their efficiency.

Environmental sustainability is also a priority, with the establishment of the China-Pakistan Friendship Forest, where over 50,000 trees have been planted. Looking ahead, the Balochistan government has approved a Central Business District spanning 2,500 acres under the Gwadar Master Plan.

The tax-free status granted to Gwadar district is expected to attract further economic activity. Infrastructure projects such as the Rs. 42.19 billion breakwater at Jebel-e-Nuh aim to provide marine protection and improve port operations.