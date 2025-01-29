Bilawal wants traders to approach him for problems

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on Karachi’s business community to directly address their grievances with him rather than complaining to others, asserting that Sindh remains under PPP’s stewardship.

Speaking at an event held in honour of Karachi’s traders, Bilawal assured them of his full support in resolving their challenges.

“If you have complaints against the Chief Minister, ministers, or bureaucrats, bring them to me. There’s no need to seek resolution elsewhere,” he said.

Bilawal spoke about the port city’s transformation, stating that the days of extortion and forced closures of industries are over.

“What Karachi experienced in the past is history. Businesses now operate without fear, and labourers are no longer coerced into political rallies,” he added.

Addressing traders directly, he questioned, “Have I ever caused you trouble? Why would I want you to face issues under my or this government’s name?”

Bilawal criticised the federal government for excluding Sindh in key policy decisions, especially in energy tariffs and electricity supply.

“Decisions are made in Islamabad without consulting us, leaving provinces to bear the consequences,” he stated.

He emphasised Sindh’s potential as an energy hub, pointing to its vast coal reserves. “Sindh has as much coal as Saudi Arabia has oil. We demand affordable electricity for all,” he said.

Bilawal accused federal leaders of misleading claims about ending load-shedding.

“Tell me one city in Sindh where load-shedding has ended. This is why we are pursuing our own power projects without needing federal approval,” he declared.

The PPP chairman highlighted successful public-private partnership initiatives in Sindh, which he said were generating profits and delivering results.

Bilawal ended by urging mutual collaboration, saying, “Let’s work together to ensure Karachi thrives and Sindh leads the way in development.”

Bilawal’s response comes two days after Karachi’s business community called for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz to serve as Sindh’s chief minister, citing her performance in Punjab.

During a meeting with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday, a senior trader remarked, “Give us Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a while, and you can take Murad Ali Shah.”

The proposal was met with resounding support from all traders present, who backed the idea of Maryam heading Sindh’s government. Iqbal was seen smiling at the suggestion but refrained from commenting.