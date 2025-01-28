CEC inaugurates Election Commission’s digital services

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here on Tuesday inaugurated the Election Commission’s digital services, aiming to digitize operations and enhance public engagement for greater efficiency and transparency in Pakistan’s electoral processes.

The focus was on how these facilities will be vital for enhancing daily operations, allowing staff and the public to easily access services. The new digital services encompass various internal modules and two mobile apps designed to cater to the diverse needs of the Election Commission and voters.

Key features and modules include the Legal Case Management System (LCMS), Training Information Management System (TIMS), Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and HRMS-Admin, Monitoring and Reporting System (MRS), Integrated Office Record Management System (IORMS), Complaint Management System (CMS) Mobile App, ECP Staff Mobile App (EPAM), Scheduler, and Telephone Directory.

These digital platforms streamline the workflow and enable real-time data management, boosting the Election Commission’s ability to efficiently oversee essential activities.

The public now enjoys unparalleled access to key services, such as filing and tracking complaints. These services empower citizens to actively engage in the electoral process and address.These advanced digital platforms will streamline workflow and facilitate real-time data management, significantly.