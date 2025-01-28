CHEPS leads the charge against littering in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Chitral Environmental Protection Society (CHEPS) organized a successful cleanliness drive in Trail 5, Islamabad, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and combating littering.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, who joined CHEPS in their mission to promote a cleaner and greener environment.

The program commenced with an introductory address by CHEPS Chairman, Rehmat Ali Jaffar, who highlighted the significance of environmental protection and the detrimental impact of littering. Following the introduction, a heartwarming moment unfolded as a young infant was officially registered as a member of the organization, symbolizing the long-term commitment of CHEPS towards environmental conservation.

The participants embarked on a challenging hike to the top of the hill, diligently collecting litter and other debris along the way. The event was further enlivened by the presence of a renowned local band, “Guftar,” who entertained the gathering with frequent musical interludes, adding a vibrant and festive atmosphere to the cleanliness drive.

This initiative by CHEPS serves as a commendable example of how community engagement and creative approaches can effectively promote environmental awareness and inspire individuals to take action towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.