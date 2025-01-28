Schools in Sindh closed today on account of Shab-e-Meraj

The Sindh government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the province on January 28, to mark the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, as stated in an official notification issued last week. The notification confirms that all public and private educational institutions will remain closed on Tuesday. Shab-e-Meraj is observed on the 27th of Rajab in the Islamic calendar to commemorate the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) miraculous night journey and ascension to the heavens. The day is traditionally marked by prayers, gatherings, and reflections, with schools and colleges typically remaining closed to honour the significance of the occasion.