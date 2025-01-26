Moammar Rana appears intoxicated at movie premiere!

Veteran Pakistani actor Moammar Rana, known for his long-standing career in the film industry since the 1990s, has found himself at the centre of controversy following his appearance at the premiere of his upcoming movie ‘Baap.’

While fans were eagerly anticipating the actor’s comeback on the big screen, the event took an unexpected turn. Videos of Moammar Rana swaying and appearing unsteady on his feet have gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

In the footage, his co-stars can be seen attempting to help him maintain his balance, fueling rumours that the actor may have been intoxicated during the event.

Rana, who enjoyed a successful career in numerous hit films but refrained from transitioning to television, is making a return with ‘Baap.’ However, the spotlight has shifted from the film to his behaviour at the premiere.

The incident has left fans divided, with some expressing concern while others criticized the actor for his alleged conduct at such a public event.

As the video continues to circulate widely, it has overshadowed the excitement surrounding ‘Baap,’ raising questions about Rana’s professionalism. Neither the actor nor his team has yet addressed the viral incident, leaving fans waiting for clarity on the situation.