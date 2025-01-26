Salman Khan has lived in Karachi for three months

Afamily in Karachi has made a surprising claim, asserting they are blood relatives of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The news surfaced through a video report by a private TV channel in which an elderly man, referred to as ‘Bari Mamu,’ shared his family’s alleged historical connection to the Indian megastar.

According to Bari Mamu, his family lived in Indore before the 1947 partition, alongside Salman Khan’s ancestors. He explained that his family moved to Pakistan after independence, while Salman Khan’s relatives remained in India due to their prominent positions in the state police. He further revealed that Salman Khan’s great-grandfather had married their paternal aunt, solidifying a familial connection.

Bari Mamu shared that he had visited India twice since the 1980s and stayed at Salman Khan’s residence during his trips. He also claimed that Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan visited Karachi in the 1980s during their youth. Allegedly, Arbaaz Khan even had a motorcycle accident during the trip and stayed in Karachi for three months.

The family’s story, which includes anecdotes of Salman Khan shopping for jeans in Karachi’s Lighthouse market, has gone viral on social media. While some users expressed amusement, others questioned the authenticity of the claims, making it a hot topic of discussion online.

Whether true or not, the family’s claims have reignited curiosity about Salman Khan’s roots and familial history, sparking widespread chatter across borders.