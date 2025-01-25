Abida Parveen’s team assures fans she ‘is doing well’

The legendary Sufi singer’s team has reassured fans and admirers of Abida Parveen’s well-being after a viral video of the icon sitting in a wheelchair at an international event sparked concerns about her health on social media. “The queen of Sufi music” was reciting ‘Man Kunto Maula’ at the National Museum of Qatar, Doha as she sat in a wheelchair, according to her team. Her recitation was revered and applauded by many, however, people also noted that the singer was sitting in a wheelchair, sparking concern about her wellbeing. The concern prompted her team to take to Parveen’s Instagram account and address the issue where the fans were assured that the Sufi legend was healthy and the wheelchair had only been employed for convenience. “Hello, everybody! We have been seeing lots of concern regarding a video of Abida Ji at the National Museum of Qatar, Doha, reciting Man Kunto Maula,” her team wrote on Instagram stories. “The concern is due to her use of a wheelchair and we would like to assure you of her well-being, Alhamdulillah. The exhibition she was visiting was a long walk, a distance of which she walked herself but for convenience reasons, a wheelchair was employed,” they explained.