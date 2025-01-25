Pardon Hardened

Hopes for Dr Afia Siddiqui’s release gained momentum when former US President Joe Biden began granting pardons and clemency to several people. In Pakistan and among select circles in the US, there were hopes that Dr Siddiqui might also benefit from this trend. However, this hope was crushed when the outgoing president rejected her plea for clemency.

The decision was received with a share of frustration in Pakistan. Consider: Islamabad High Court Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan remarked in a related case that “America is showing us our place”. Indeed, due to our economic place, unfair treatment of a Pakistani citizen does not take a lenient consideration from anyone.

Dr Siddiqui, a neuroscientist, was convicted in 2010 by a US court and sentenced to 86 years in prison. The charges were related to an alleged attack on US personnel in Afghanistan. Her supporters say that the trial was unjust and the sentence excessive. Over the years, her family and supporters have not ceased efforts for her release, led by her sister Dr Fouzia Siddiqui. There has been no success.

The court learned that the US has also refused to enter into a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan. Justice Khan was left to criticise the inconsistency in US policy that while President Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, no similar leniency was shown toward Dr Siddiqui.

The Foreign Ministry presented reports in court detailing diplomatic efforts for Dr Siddiqui’s release. It included the lack of participation by Pakistan’s ambassador in the US in relevant meetings, which raised questions about the seriousness of these efforts.

Now that Biden has gone, the way forward for Pakistan is to intensify diplomatic efforts and ensure consistent advocacy for Dr Siddiqui’s case. Stronger coordination between the Foreign Office and legal teams is essential. Public awareness campaigns should also continue to keep the issue alive. This case is a test of Pakistan’s resolve to stand up for its citizens. *