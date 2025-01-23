Two PIA employees sacked for smuggling mobile phones

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sacked two crew members after an investigation confirmed their involvement in mobile phones theft. PIA employees identified as Mohammed Mumtaz and Asifa Naaz, were terminated from employment after investigation found them guilty of smuggling mobile phones, said PIA spokesperson in a statement. The spokesperson further stressed that the organization has a zero-tolerance policy for not following rules and regulations, stating that PIA will not show any concession for violating its own and country’s laws.