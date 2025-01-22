NA body passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications on Wednesday unanimously approved the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2024. Chairman Committee Syed Aminul Haque said that the purpose of the Act is to transform Pakistan into a Digital Nation by providing timely opportunities to enable a Digital Society, Digital Economy, and Digital Governance, in accordance with technological requirements. Chairman Committee Syed Aminul Haque said that by leveraging the transformative power of Digital Technologies, responsible use of data, modern service delivery models, and strong digital public infrastructure, the people of Pakistan will be able to become a digital nation. This will further accelerate sustainable economic development, modernize the governance framework, improve citizen welfare, and provide effective public services, Amin ul Haque added. Syed Aminul Haque further said that the Act also aims to create a progressive digital society, promote a thriving digital economy, and establish a shared digital governance ecosystem, which includes secure, comprehensive, and collaborative digital public infrastructure.