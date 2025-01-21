Director General PID Karachi visits SNS office

Iram Tanveer, Director General of the Press Information Department (PID) Karachi, visited the Sindh Newspapers Society (SNS), where she was warmly welcomed by President SNS Shafiq Ahmed Qazi and other office bearers.

During the visit, SNS President presented a bouquet of flowers and a traditional Sindhi Ajrak.

In her talk, DG PID assured that the challenges faced by the print media would be addressed and emphasized her commitment to resolving these issues. She also highlighted the ongoing efforts to issue health cards for media workers and announced plans to hold workshop sessions at PID Karachi. She issued immediate instructions to Protocol Officer Ashfaq Chandio to ensure the proper execution of these initiatives.

The current state of print media, DG Iram Tanveer admit the severe crisis in the industry, and aware that many newspaper owners struggling to maintain publication. She stated that AI technology have not only compromised the authenticity of news in digital media, but also creating significant challenges for the government.

Regarding the distribution of advertisements, she pointed out that in the past, there were fewer print media outlets and no centralized policy for ad distribution. As a result, the process was simpler, and ads were easier to distribute across local media. However, the current centralized policy has changed the landscape, making the situation more complex. She reassured that efforts would be made to resolve this issue.

The visit was attended by Sindh Newspapers Society’s General Secretary Syed Rizwan Shah, along with Governing Body and Executive Committee members, including Ayub Pirzada, Shahid Ansari, Deedar Sandilo, Syed Iqbal Hussain, Kashif Memon, Medium Naseem Shaikh, Madam Farzana, Medium Mahi Baig, and others.