Iconic drama ‘kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi’ set to return

Television producer Ekta Kapoor is bringing back her famous show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The popular series originally aired from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008, and became a household favorite in India and Pakistan. It starred Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir.

The reboot will feature some members of the original cast, including Smriti Irani. Smriti, who has since entered politics, is reportedly preparing to reprise her iconic role. Fans of the show can expect to see familiar faces on screen once again.

The show’s original theme song will also be recreated for the reboot. Additionally, the series will be filmed at the same location as the original. This revival aims to tap into viewers’ nostalgia and rekindle the magic of the beloved drama.

Details about the broadcast are yet to be confirmed, but the show is expected to premiere in June 2025. Fans are eager to revisit the beloved characters and their storylines.