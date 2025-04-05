New evidence could change our understanding of the Giza pyramids’ history

Italian researchers have claimed to uncover new evidence beneath Egypt’s Giza pyramids, suggesting a hidden city. The team, led by Dr. Mei, found shafts and chambers deep under the Khafre pyramid, which they believe are 38,000 years old. If true, this could reshape our understanding of ancient history.

The researchers propose that the Giza complex was built by a lost civilization 12,000 years ago, not 4,500 years ago as traditionally believed. They theorize that this civilization was destroyed by an asteroid impact, leaving the pyramids as the only remaining structure of a larger “megastructure.”

One key piece of evidence is water erosion on stones near the Great Pyramid’s entrance, which the team believes shows the pyramid was once submerged. They also found salt encrustations inside the Great Pyramid, supporting their idea that the Giza Plateau was flooded by ocean water.

However, experts like Dr. Zahi Hawass and Professor Lawrence Conyers have dismissed the claims. They argue that natural weathering and traditional theories can explain the erosion. Despite skepticism, the research could potentially change how we view ancient civilizations and the pyramids’ true origins.