Woman fires shots after road rage incident in Karachi; both drivers arrested

A road rage incident in Karachi took a dangerous turn when a woman fired shots after a truck collided with her luxury car. The incident happened late Friday night in the Isa Nagar area. The woman, Alesha Amir, reacted by pulling out a 9mm pistol and shooting into the air.

The gunfire caused panic, leading the truck driver, Zafar Iqbal, to seek safety behind nearby police officers. Police quickly arrived and arrested both Alesha and Zafar. They were both named in a single FIR after a brief investigation.

Upon further investigation, authorities found that Alesha’s firearm license had expired. The police filed charges under Section 337 of the Pakistan Penal Code for reckless firing, along with charges for possessing an expired weapon license.

Both individuals were taken to separate police stations, and their vehicles were impounded. The incident highlights concerns over traffic accidents in Karachi, especially involving large vehicles like trucks, which have led to many fatalities this year.