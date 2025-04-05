Mass protests across the US target trump and Musk’s policies

On April 5, protests broke out in Washington and other US cities against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Organizers planned 1,200 protests nationwide. They expect it to be the largest protest day against Trump and Musk. Over 20,000 people are expected to rally at the National Mall.

The protests follow Trump’s executive orders and Musk’s government restructuring. Critics say these changes undermine key US institutions, like education and Social Security. Protesters carried signs like “No Kings in the USA” and “Deport Musk” to express their anger.

Tension was high outside the Social Security Administration in Baltimore. Protesters were upset about recent job cuts and changes to benefits. Many retirees, dependent on Social Security, led chants like “It’s our money!” in response to the cuts.

Protests also took place in cities like Paris and Frankfurt. Americans living abroad joined in to oppose Trump’s policies. Trump’s supporters argue that his actions are necessary to challenge entrenched political interests and rebuild the country.