India delivers food aid to Myanmar after devastating earthquake

On April 5, India’s navy delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar, following a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28. The aid, which included rice, cooking oil, noodles, and biscuits, arrived at Thilawa port on the Indian navy ship INS Gharial. The food will help provide relief to the survivors, who are still struggling without enough food and shelter.

The earthquake’s death toll has now surpassed 3,300, with many people still in desperate need of assistance. India was one of the first countries to send aid and rescue teams to Myanmar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to offer support.

Modi emphasized the importance of restoring democracy in Myanmar, urging inclusive and credible elections. He also stressed that the conflict in Myanmar cannot be solved through military force. The Indian government has pledged continued assistance to help Myanmar’s recovery.

Other countries, such as Sri Lanka, have also sent aid. Sri Lanka delivered medical supplies and funds to Myanmar, showing solidarity with its neighbor during this difficult time.