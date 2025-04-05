Punjab imposes ban on new car wash stations due to water shortage

The Punjab Environment Department has banned the opening of new car wash stations across the province. This decision is made because of the ongoing water shortage and possible drought. The ban will start immediately.

The department explained that the goal is to cut down on the extra water use during this critical time. It also warned that anyone who breaks the rule will face legal action.

Water scarcity is a growing problem in many parts of Pakistan. This ban is a way to help save the region’s limited water supply.

The Punjab government has not said if the ban will be temporary or permanent. More details will be shared in the coming weeks.