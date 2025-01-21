No End In Sight

Ah for every one step forward, there are two steps backward. Wasn’t it just yesterday that we celebrated a change in the air, a need-of-the-hour heartening sight as the government sat with members of PTI in an effort to defuse growing political tensions? And while the coalition government’s recent measures to engage with opposition leaders following yet another ultimatum to call off dialogue are commendable, one is forced to wonder whether these efforts can translate into lasting progress.

The stark reality is that no political entity operates in a vacuum. History has shown that when parties engage in zero-sum games, they exacerbate the very threats that jeopardize our democracy. According to opposition leaders, the government’s previous inaction in addressing their legitimate concerns has created a disconcerting gap.

Nevertheless, they too would reluctantly agree that the stakes have never been higher, with issues like security threats, unfriendly neighbourhoods and an overall shift in the global narrative looming large, demanding urgent attention. The energies of our leaders would be far better spent addressing these challenges rather than squabbling over personal grievances.

Dishearteningly, the ruling elite seems trapped in firefighting mode, unable to embrace the need for a commitment to inclusive dialogue. Although engaging with someone who simply wishes for an undo button can be excruciating, the coalition government – bearing the burdens of governance – must step up as a rational voice in this discourse. It is essential to open communication channels and keep them open (come what may) rather than waiting for the opposition to ramp up tensions. The current stalemate serves neither party’s interests and ultimately hampers the progress our nation desperately needs.

Thus far, the focus of the state has largely been on clarifying its own position, dismissing PTI as mere noise. This myopic view prevents us from tackling the real, on-the-ground challenges that require collective effort and cooperation. We cannot continue going in circles forever. *